More than 2 million travelers expected to use Pennsylvania Turnpike over Easter weekend

PITTSBURGH — Drivers on the Pennsylvania Turnpike should be ready to encounter more traffic than usual this weekend.

That’s because, according to turnpike officials, 2,180,000 travelers will use the thoroughfare through Monday, which is 1.5% more than during the same holiday period last year.

Turnpike officials expected the busiest days would be Friday, with 610,000 travelers, and Monday, with 590,000.

Due to the increased traffic, all construction on the turnpike is suspended through Monday evening. Turnpike personnel will also increase their patrols on the roadway, along with Pennsylvania State Police.

