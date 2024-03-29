More than 430,000 deer harvested during 2023-24 season, Pennsylvania Game Commission says

PITTSBURGH — The Pennsylvania Game Commission has released its report for the 2023-2024 deer season.

According to the Game Commission, hunters harvested an estimated 430,010 white-tailed deer. That total is broken down to about 171,600 bucks harvested and 258,410 antlerless deer harvested.

Officials say this harvest is 2% greater than the 2022-23 season and 4% more than the three-year average.

These estimates are calculated using harvest reports and data from deer checked by crews at processors, according to Game Commission Deer and Elk Section Supervisor David Stainbrook.

The Game Commission said the harvest numbers show its deer management program is working — both from a biological perspective and for hunters.

“There’s no denying this a great time to be a Pennsylvania deer hunter,” Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans said. “But best of all, these numbers show that we’re managing deer and their habitat in ways that are sustainable over the long haul. That’s not only best for deer, but for deer hunters, too.”

Click here for more data from the 2023-24 deer seasons.

