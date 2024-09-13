Morgantown substitute teacher accused of having sexual relationships with 2 students

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A former substitute teacher in Morgantown is facing charges for allegedly having sexual relationships with two students.

Brian Kain, 50, was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of sexual abuse by a person in a position of trust to a child.

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office said it was contacted in May and informed of allegations stemming from a sexual relationship between a former teacher and two students at Morgantown High School between 2000 and 2004.

Kain was a substitute teacher for Monongalia County Schools. He also worked in the same capacity as a teacher in Wheeling and Myrtle Beach.

Kain turned himself in and was released on a $25,000 bond.

Anyone with information regarding Kain during these time frames is asked to contact the Monongalia County Detective Division at 304-291-7218.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group