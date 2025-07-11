Morning fog returning Friday followed by possible showers, storms in afternoon

PITTSBURGH — Morning fog will once again slow things down Friday, and a few showers or a storm may pop up again during the afternoon. Most areas will stay dry, but brief downpours will be possible through the evening with any storms that develop, so have your umbrella with you if you head down to Picklesburgh.

Hot, humid weather kicks off the weekend with the heat index forecast to climb into the low to mid-90s. Another shower or storm is also possible Saturday afternoon and evening.

Sunday brings the best chance for wet weather, with scattered showers and storms expected off and on through the day. Stronger storms may develop, bringing the threat for wind damage, so have the Severe Weather Team 11 app with you for the latest alerts, watches and warnings.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group