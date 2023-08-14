Mosquito spraying to take place in several more neighborhoods after West Nile virus detected

The Allegheny County Health Department said they will be spraying in several more communities on Wednesday after mosquito samples tested positive for West Nile virus.

According to the ACHD, a mosquito pesticide called Zenivex E20 will be sprayed in the City of Pittsburgh neighborhoods of Arlington, Chartiers, South Side Slopes and Windgap, as well as Crafton, Ingram and Mt. Oliver.

The spraying will lower the local mosquito population and minimize the risk of human transmission of the West Nile virus, the ACHD said. The spray isn’t harmful to humans or pets.

In the event of rain, the spraying will take place Thursday, Aug. 17, during the same hours.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group