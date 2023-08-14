Local

Mosquito spraying to take place in several more neighborhoods after West Nile virus detected

By WPXI.com News Staff

The Allegheny County Health Department said they will be spraying in several more communities on Wednesday after mosquito samples tested positive for West Nile virus.

According to the ACHD, a mosquito pesticide called Zenivex E20 will be sprayed in the City of Pittsburgh neighborhoods of Arlington, Chartiers, South Side Slopes and Windgap, as well as Crafton, Ingram and Mt. Oliver.

The spraying will lower the local mosquito population and minimize the risk of human transmission of the West Nile virus, the ACHD said. The spray isn’t harmful to humans or pets.

In the event of rain, the spraying will take place Thursday, Aug. 17, during the same hours.

