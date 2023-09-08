Mother of woman killed while driving for Uber sues ride-sharing company

PITTSBURGH — A mother is suing Uber after her daughter was murdered while driving for the ride-share company in Feb. 2022.

Christina Spicuzza was reported missing when she didn’t come home after driving for Uber. Two days later, her body was found in the woods in Monroeville..

Calvin Crew, a passenger Spicuzza picked up the night of her death, is charged in her death. He’s accused of shooting her in the head.

Now, Spicuzza’s mother is suing Uber. She alleges the ride-share company failed to implement reasonable safety measures to protect her daughter.

On Channel 11 News at 5 p.m., the alarming statistics surround ride-share driver deaths and the changes the lawsuit calls for.

