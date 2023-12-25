Local

Mothers, daughters deliver blankets to AHN Wexford patients on Christmas Eve

By John Blinn, WPXI.com

Mothers, daughters deliver blankets to AHN Wexford patients on Christmas Eve Volunteers spread some holiday cheer to people recovering in hospitals on Christmas Eve. (WPXI/WPXI)

By John Blinn, WPXI.com

WEXFORD, Pa. — Volunteers spread some holiday cheer to people recovering in hospitals on Christmas Eve.

The National Charity League, an organization made up of mothers and daughters in 7th to 12th grades, passed out blankets to the patients at AHN Wexford.

The Pittsburgh Chapter’s founder says it is a great opportunity for moms and daughters to give back.

“Time is so precious these days, and in the spirit of giving we wanted to donate our time with each other, moms and daughters, and to be able to give a little bit of ourselves for this good cause,” said founder Katie Farah.

130 blankets were delivered.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 2 people killed, 3 homes damaged in Donora fire
  • Who Steelers need to root for Sunday to maximize playoff odds
  • 2 teens killed in single-vehicle crash near North Park, police say
  • VIDEO:‘The entertainment speaks for itself’: Museum of Illusions opens in Pittsburgh
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read