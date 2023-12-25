Mothers, daughters deliver blankets to AHN Wexford patients on Christmas Eve

WEXFORD, Pa. — Volunteers spread some holiday cheer to people recovering in hospitals on Christmas Eve.

The National Charity League, an organization made up of mothers and daughters in 7th to 12th grades, passed out blankets to the patients at AHN Wexford.

The Pittsburgh Chapter’s founder says it is a great opportunity for moms and daughters to give back.

“Time is so precious these days, and in the spirit of giving we wanted to donate our time with each other, moms and daughters, and to be able to give a little bit of ourselves for this good cause,” said founder Katie Farah.

130 blankets were delivered.

