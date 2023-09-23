Local

Motorcycle enthusiasts attend one-of-a-kind show at historic Pittsburgh landmark

Motorcycle enthusiasts gathered at Carrie Blast Furnaces Saturday to admire vintage and custom bikes, as well as a helmet art show.

PITTSBURGH — Despite some rainy weather, bikers from around the country gathered at a historic landmark in Pittsburgh for a motorcycle rally.

The “Glory Daze” show was held at Carrie Blast Furnaces in Swissvale.

The event showcased vintage and custom bikes.

One of the biggest attractions is the “Trippy 10 Art Show” where 10 lucky people are chosen to paint a helmer that is then displayed at the show.

The organizer of the event said the bikers are able to share a lot of unique art.

“A lot of times people think a motorcycle is just something you ride, but a lot of the bikes here are really interesting works of art that people put a lot of heart and soul into,” event organizer Kurt Diesrio said.

Bikers can also meet up with people with a similar passion for riding and swap parts for the motorcycles.

The event wraps up at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

