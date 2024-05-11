Motorcycle safety highlighted at ‘Blessing of the Bikes’ event in Uniontown

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Dozens of motorcycles lined up on Main Street in Uniontown Saturday for the ‘Blessings of the Bikes’ event.

According to a release, the Fayette County Commissioners and the Fayette County Chapel of the Alliance of Bikes Aimed Toward Education (A.B.A.T.E) hosted the event for Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.

“Nice spring days will bring out the motorcyclist to take in the fresh air and enjoy the thrill of riding again. It is true that some of us ride year-round, anytime the road conditions are safe enough for our riding skill level,” Robert Woodke, A.B.A.T.E. Chapter Coordinator said. “That being said, it’s important for other drivers to be aware that motorcycles will be mixed in with traffic at a much higher rate than the off-season months.”

Riders were given a Uniontown City Police escort from the American Legion Post 51 to the Fayette County Courthouse steps. Local, state and federal legislators and Pastor Asa Walters were waiting for the riders to arrive.

Walters blessed the bikes, giving the riders an extra sense of safety and security as they continued their ride.

A.B.A.T.E. strives to raise awareness year round by working with PennDOT, creating children’s activity books and other forms of education material free for those who request them.

To learn more about the Fayette County Chapter 25 of A.B.A.T.E., click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group