Motorcyclist, 28, dies after crash into vehicle in Mercer County

A motorcyclist is dead after a Mercer County crash on Monday afternoon.

The Mercer County Coroner’s Office says the crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle happened on State Route 318 at the intersection of Sieg Hill Road around 5 p.m.

The motorcyclist, identified as Cole Bundy, 28, died at an area hospital after the crash. His manner of death was ruled a homicide.

The crash remains under investigation by the Shenango Township Police Department.

