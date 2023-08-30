Motorcyclist in critical condition after crashing into vehicle in Carrick

CARRICK, Pa. — Pittsburgh police are investigating a motorcycle crash in Carrick that left a man in critical condition.

Police say the crash happened around 7 p.m. on Tuesday. They say a 34-year-old man on a motorcycle hit a vehicle at the intersection of Brownsville Road and West Meyers Street.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group