Local

Motorcyclist in critical condition after crashing into vehicle in Carrick

By WPXI.com News Staff

Ambulance Generic An ambulance responds to the scene of an emergency. (MattGush/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By WPXI.com News Staff

CARRICK, Pa. — Pittsburgh police are investigating a motorcycle crash in Carrick that left a man in critical condition.

Police say the crash happened around 7 p.m. on Tuesday. They say a 34-year-old man on a motorcycle hit a vehicle at the intersection of Brownsville Road and West Meyers Street.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Driver was speeding, distracted when he struck, killed road worker in Moon, police say
  • Kiski police investigating social media post targeting high school football team
  • Hurricane Idalia: Category 3 storm makes landfall in Florida; heads toward Georgia (Live updates)
  • VIDEO: Man dead in attempted murder-suicide in Penn Hills; woman in critical condition, police say
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Thursday

    Most Read