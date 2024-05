CARROLL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A motorcyclist was hurt in a crash in Washington County on Thursday night.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Dry Run Road, near Ridge Road in Carroll Township, a 911 supervisor confirms.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group