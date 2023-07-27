Motorcyclist seriously injured after crashing into deer in Washington Township

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A motorcyclist was hospitalized with serious injuries after he crashed into a deer in Washington Township.

According to Pennsylvania State Police in New Castle, Jacob Roxberry, 22, from Prospect, was driving southbound on Perry Highway at around 10:30 p.m. Monday when he hit a deer.

Roxberry sustained injuries to his face and several other parts of his body, state police said.

Roxberry was taken to St. Elizabeth’s trauma center in Youngstown, Ohio. There’s no word on his current condition.

