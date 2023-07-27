Local

Motorcyclist seriously injured after crashing into deer in Washington Township

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

WPXI - Lawrence County map Lawrence County map (WPXI/ Cox Media Group)

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A motorcyclist was hospitalized with serious injuries after he crashed into a deer in Washington Township.

According to Pennsylvania State Police in New Castle, Jacob Roxberry, 22, from Prospect, was driving southbound on Perry Highway at around 10:30 p.m. Monday when he hit a deer.

Roxberry sustained injuries to his face and several other parts of his body, state police said.

Roxberry was taken to St. Elizabeth’s trauma center in Youngstown, Ohio. There’s no word on his current condition.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • ‘Fighting for his life’: Man attacked inside Pittsburgh hotel was with wife celebrating honeymoon
  • 2 people killed when motorcycle crashes into house in Mt. Pleasant Township
  • Kevin Spacey cleared of sexual assault charges
  • VIDEO: DA Zappala’s son facing charges for alleged domestic dispute
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read