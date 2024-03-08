Mount Lebanon police looking for car that hit child, left scene

MOUNT LEBANON, Pa. — The Mount Lebanon Police Department is looking for a car that hit a child and left the scene Monday.

Police said the crash happened at around 3:45 p.m. on March 4 at the intersection of Kelso Road and Pembroke Drive.

A juvenile pedestrian was hit while crossing Kelso Road in the crosswalk, police said. A silver/gray SUV that is believed to be a Lexus hit them and left the scene.

The pedestrian had to get medical treatment for the injuries they sustained in the hit-and-run, police said.

The car was last seen driving toward Bower Hill Road. The suspect is described as an older woman with gray hair.

If you have any information that may assist with the investigation, please contact Allegheny County Dispatch at 412-473-3056 and request to speak to a Mount Lebanon police officer.

