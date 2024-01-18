Mount Lebanon police looking for missing teenager believed to have boarded Greyhound bus

MOUNT LEBANON, Pa. — Mount Lebanon police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenager.

According to police, Allison Dick, 17, was last seen walking away from her home on Catalpa Place on Jan. 16. She was wearing all black with a blue bandana on her head and was carrying a backpack and a sleeping bag.

Allison is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. She had brown eyes, black hair and a dark complexion.

Police said Allison is believed to have gotten on a Greyhound bus in Pittsburgh to travel to Philadelphia but may have left the bus before her final destination.

Anyone with information on Allison’s location should contact Mount Lebanon police at 412-343-4095 or 412-343-403.

