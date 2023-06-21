Mount Oliver woman previously charged with burglary arrested on bench warrant

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A Mount Oliver woman who was charged with burglary in October 2022 was arrested on Wednesday.

According to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, Tammie Turner, 50, was charged with breaking into the basement of a building on Saint Joseph Street.

Turner allegedly stole property worth $300. She was released on an unsecured bond.

The sheriff’s office said Turner failed to appear in court in March and a bench warrant was issued for her arrest.

She was taken into custody without incident and is now in the Allegheny County Jail.

