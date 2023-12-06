Mt. Lebanon officials warning of social media scams

MOUNT LEBANON, Pa. — Officials in Mt. Lebanon have issued a warning against scammers hitting their social media.

Mt. Lebanon Municipality - Government on Facebook said scammers are flooding their event posts looking to take money from victims.

The page said any event posted on their account, as well as Mt. Lebanon Police Department and Mt. Lebanon Fire Department, will have sign-ups posted within the event itself and never in the comments section.

Officials said the vendor and registration slots posted in the comments section are scams.

If you have fallen victim to one of these scams by paying them or giving your card information, you’re asked to call 911 to make a report.

