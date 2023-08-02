Mt. Lebanon warns of scam targeting medical professionals

Mt. Lebanon is warning residents of a scam targeting medical professionals.

Callers identifying themselves as Pittsburgh police officers and are contacting physician assistants, and possibly other medical personnel, and informing them that they were supposed to appear in court for a hearing. The callers then state that the medical personnel will be arrested if they do not pay cash as a civil fine for missing the hearing.

The caller’s phone number is altered to appear to be from the Pittsburgh Police Dept. Zone 1 and they tell the medical professionals to take the cash to the parking lot of the Pittsburgh Police Dept. Zone 1 building.

This is a scam, and the Pittsburgh police department has been notified, according to Mt. Lebanon officials. Anyone who receives a phone call like this is advised to hang up and not to provide any information. Anyone with questions is asked to call 911 and request a phone call from the Mt. Lebanon Police Department.

