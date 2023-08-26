Local

Muggy conditions expected to improve Saturday

By Adis Juklo, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — We’re waking up to plenty of clouds and muggy conditions again. However, drier air is on the move and that will allow for more sunshine this afternoon and less humid air tonight. Overnight lows will dip to near 60, with plenty of sunshine tomorrow.

We’ll see a bit more humidity again early next week but highs will stay near average. A few showers could bubble up late Monday and Tuesday but mainly south and east into the Laurel Highlands.

Looking ahead, it looks like a stronger push of cooler and drier air will head our way for the second half of the week.

