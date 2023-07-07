Muggy start Friday with isolated showers, few storms possible later

PITTSBURGH — Muggy start with fog in spots, so watch for reduced visibility in some areas this morning. There will be clouds and sunshine with isolated showers. A few storms are possible before the front clears later today. Highs will reach the low 80s. Humidity will decrease tonight and lows will fall to the upper 50s and low 60s.

The weekend will kick off with a mix of clouds and sunshine, highs will reach the low 80s. There will be a chance for showers, and a few storms Saturday evening. Clouds are expected on Sunday with scattered showers and storms through the day. Highs will only make it to the mid-70s.

Latest timing on rain showers and storms over the weekend on Channel 11 News.

