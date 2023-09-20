PITTSBURGH — A multi-million dollar grant could bring affordable housing to Bakery Square.

Bakery Square could double in size if the new proposal goes through.

Councilman Rev. Ricky Burgess says the development would come with a big community benefit.

“Five million dollars for social services,” Burgess explained. “20 mil will be raised to build 100 affordable homes in this general area, and $100 million in infrastructure.”

Burgess grew up in the neighborhood. He met 11 News in front of Staples, in the plaza that would be demolished and rebuilt.

“As part of that agreement, yesterday we attached a community benefit agreement with East Liberty Village Collaborative and Larimar Consensus Group,” Burgess explained.

That agreement is to raise $20 million to build new or renovate dilapidated homes near Bakery Square-- which Burgess calls transformational.

“Homeownership changes things, it creates wealth and intergenerational wealth, and really changes this community. Primarily we are targeting Black people, to get their first home, homeownership and wealth,” Burgess said.

Terrell Windstead grew up in the area and now works at Google.

“I think it’s very important to have a connection in the community with the people who grew up here and work here every day,” Windstead said. “I grew up in this community, I see a lot of new people in the area, things coming up building up, I’d like for the community to welcome our people back.”

People told us they want more affordable homes.

“WhenI see the actual units, they are not actually affordable to people in the area making under 45k,” explained Katherine Burgess.

