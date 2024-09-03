Multiple businesses vandalized just days apart in Uniontown

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Crews were busy Tuesday working to replace the glass door of Vinny’s Pizza in Uniontown. It’s not the first time.

“This is probably our third door now,” said General Manager Stephanie Gourn. “This last one really didn’t seem like it was a robbery, they more or less vandalized me.”

A person was caught on surveillance video just before 6 a.m. Monday. In the video, a suspect can be seen grabbing a brick, before walking toward the door.

Another camera angle shows the person approaching the door and throwing the brick at the glass. It bounced off and the suspect ran away from the pizza shop and toward their bike when the alarm went off.

“You have to wonder, could it have been a previous employee that might have been upset, or if they just did it because they didn’t have anything better to do,” Gourn said.

This vandalism is just one example of several instances across Uniontown in recent days.

A juvenile was caught after a coffee shop and tattoo parlor were vandalized recently.

A gas station was also hit, as was O.A.K. Pizza across town.

“It’s very frustrating,” said manager Corey Lyons.

Last Friday, someone took one of the patio chairs that wasn’t locked up and threw it into a window, causing more than $2,000 in damage.

“It’s always been our purpose to kind of help out and do what we can, and it’s already tough enough running a business nowadays, so it’s a tough blow,” Lyons told Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek.

O.A.K. Pizza’s surveillance cameras did not capture the suspect so they’re asking for the public’s help.

They’re offering $500 in cash and a $500 gift card to the pizza shop as a reward for any information that will lead to an arrest of the person or persons responsible.

“We know it’s kind of a long shot, hopefully, someone comes forward or knows something and can help us get this person,” Lyons added.

Lyons said if it was a juvenile, he wants the parents to pay for the damage and would work with the suspect to eventually allow them back at the shop.

If it was an adult?

“We’re just going to prosecute them as much as we can. Whatever the law will allow us,” Lyons said.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call O.A.K. Pizza and police.

