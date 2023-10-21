Multiple cars broken into in Jefferson Hills, police say

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — Jefferson Hills police are investigating after multiple cars were broken into overnight.

According to police, multiple thefts happened in the area of Gilmore Drive and Worthington Avenue between 1 and 2:45 a.m.

All of the vehicles were unlocked at the time of the thefts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jefferson Hills Police Department through Allegheny County 911.

