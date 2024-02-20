Multiple cats rescued from hoarding situation by 2 Westmoreland County shelters

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — Two Westmoreland County animal shelters rescued multiple cats from a hoarding situation.
Seven cats were brought to Ninth Life Rescue Center last week, which is when the shelter learned about the hoarding situation.
All But Furgotten said 52 cats were in the home and deprived of proper care and nutrition, living in their own waste. Of the 52 cats inside the home, four were dead.
Ninth Life worked with All But Furgotten to rescue the cats.
The shelters are taking donations:
All But Furgotten
Currently taking Facebook donations
724-382-7178
Ninth Life Rescue Center
PayPal: ninthliferescue@outlook.com
Venmo: @NinthLife-RescueCenter
By mail: PO Box 74 Grapeville, PA, 15634
