Multiple events designed to help prevent violence scheduled in Pittsburgh for ‘Months of Peace”

PITTSBURGH — Mayor Ed Gainey and the City of Pittsburgh are teaming up with local organizations to start a new nonviolence initiative.

The mayor announced “Months of Peace” on Thursday.

Local organizations are holding events designed to promote peace and sensible conflict resolution in the area throughout this time period.

The events currently scheduled are:

Building Bridges Day (Aug. 12)

Runs from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Highmark Stadium.

The Healing Power of Art (Aug. 17)

Runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Kaufmann Auditorium.

PPS Back to School (Aug 21)

Runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the North Shore.

Eradicate Hate Global Summit (Sept. 27-29)

Runs from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The address has not been decided at this time.

Violins of Hope Exhibit (Oct 7 - Nov. 21)

Runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Posner Center at Carnegie Mellon University.

“I’m proud of the work my administration is doing to make Pittsburgh the safest city in America,” said Mayor Gainey. “While I am encouraged by the current trends, I know that we have much more work to do. I encourage everyone to learn more about this initiative and join an event near your community during our months of peace and nonviolence.”

Click here for more information about the Months of Peace events.

