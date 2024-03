NESHANNOCK, Pa. — Neshannock police are warning neighbors to keep their cars locked after multiple theft reports.

The thefts are happening in the late night to early morning hours. The targeted cars were unlocked, police said.

Police have not given any information on a suspect.

Anyone with information can contact police at 724-654-4211.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group