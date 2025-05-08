Multiple vehicles broken into, guns stolen in Hopewell Township

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are investigating a series of vehicle break-ins that happened along several streets in Hopewell Township.

West Main Street was hit the hardest. Vehicles sit there with plastic covering smashed windows.

Resident Erin Rudolph said she feels violated.

“I’ve owned this car for less than three months,” Rudolph said.

Her Mercedes is now missing a window.

“They tried to get into my window here with some sort of pry bar. There are slice marks in my seals. The door frame is bent. My back window is completely smashed out,” said Rudolph.

The broken glass is still on the ground where the car was parked.

She tells Channel 11 that two hoodies and a work phone were taken. The damage is equivalent to about $2,200.

Other valuable were left inside but Rudolph believes her beagles scared the thief away when they ran outside and started barking.

“It was smashed in. The two bads were gone and a bin of paper towels and Kleenexes had been rifled through,” Rudolph said.

Renee Bears is dealing with the same issue.

“I have a window coming from the junkyard, so, hopefully, that’ll get taken care of soon,” said Beard.

Hopewell Township police tell Channel 11 these are two of at least six cars involved. Some items, like credit cards, were found in a dumpster, but two guns are still missing.

“Are they going to keep them? Are they going to use them the next time, doing what they do? Will they come back?” Beard said.

Rudolph had this message for the person responsible.

“My guy, I’m just a person who works a crappy job. Mid-40s. Finally got a new car and you damaged my baby,” she said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group