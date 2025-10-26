Multiple victims left after shooting at Pennsylvania university, officials say

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. — Multiple victims were left after a shooting at a Pennsylvania university on Saturday night, officials say.

The Chester County District Attorney’s Office says the shooting occurred at Lincoln University.

Officials say the shooting left multiple victims. They did not specify how many or the extent of injuries.

Law enforcement has responded to the scene, and the DA’s office is actively investigating.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

In a social media post, Chester County Commissioner Eric Rose said, “Please join me in praying for the students and faculty of Lincoln University, as well as the brave members of law enforcement on the scene. It appears there has been a mass shooting there tonight.”

Gov. Josh Shapiro said he’s been briefed on the situation and offers his full support to local law enforcement and the university’s president.

“Please avoid the area, continue to follow the guidance of local law enforcement, and join Lori and me in praying for the Lincoln University community,” Shapiro said.

I’ve been briefed on the shooting at Lincoln University tonight, and my Administration has offered our full support to President Allen and local law enforcement.



Please avoid the area, continue to follow the guidance of local law enforcement, and join Lori and me in praying for… — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) October 26, 2025

NBC affiliate WCAU reports that the shooting happened during the university’s Homecoming.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group