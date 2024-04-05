Munhall Borough police mourning death of patrolman

MUNHALL, Pa. — The Munhall Borough Police Department is mourning the loss of Patrolman Darran Cherep.

Cherep passed away unexpectantly on April 4, the department said.

Cherep served in the department for 29 years.

“His commitment to our department and this community will be greatly missed,” the department said on Facebook. “Thank you, Brother we have the watch from here.”

