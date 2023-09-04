Munhall firefighter speaks out after 2 suspects attempt to steal his car

MUNHALL, Pa. — Police are looking for two people who tried to steal a firefighters’ car from the parking lot at one of the Munhall Volunteer Fire Departments while they were out on an emergency call.

Munhall police said these two people were caught on camera trying to steal a first responder’s vehicle over the weekend.

>>> 2 people try to steal car from Munhall VFC building parking lot; firefighters asking for help

The Munhall Volunteer Fire Company #1 shared surveillance photos on Facebook.

The department said overnight on Saturday, two people tried to steal one of the volunteer firefighter’s cars from the station’s parking lot while they were responding to a fire in North Fayette.

RELATED >>> Emergency crews battle flames near recycling plant for hours in North Fayette Township

Channel 11 spoke with the firefighter whose car was broken into.

”It was like any other day. We got called out to go to call. We were there for multiple hours. We came back to our station. It was pretty late so I decided to spend the night,” said Jason. “I woke up in the morning to leave and came out to find my car broken into.”

Jason said his car was locked. He shared this photo and described the damage inside.

”Basically, the column was all busted out, tried to stick a screwdriver in there and apparently get away,” said Jason. “Fortunately, they didn’t get away with anything. I have thousands of dollars worth of tools in the truck, probably worth more than the car itself.”

The fire chief said it’s a shame people would do this to those trying to help and serve the community.

”I’m just out trying to help others and do the right thing. It’s terrible that people are out here doing that, especially to first responders,” said Jason.

Police are looking for leads so anyone with information on this case, call the Munhall police department.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group