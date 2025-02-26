Murrysville police mourning sudden loss of K-9 Magnus

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. — The Murrysville Police Department is mourning the sudden loss of their beloved K-9.

The department says K-9 Magnus answered his final call of duty on Monday. He died suddenly due to a “fast-developing medical event.”

Magnus joined the department in January 2020. In his five years of service, his keen instincts resulted in numerous drug seizures, and helped with armed robbery and homicide investigations.

“Beyond his accomplishments, Magnus was more than a working dog—he was a partner, a protector, and a loyal companion to his handler Sgt. Scott Kettren. His loss is deeply felt by our department and the community he served so faithfully,” a statement from Murrysville Police Department reads.

