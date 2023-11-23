Murrysville police searching for missing teen

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. — Murrysville police are searching for a missing teenager.

Sophia Ilgenfritz was last seen at her home along Mayer Drive between 6 and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Ilgenfritz has black hair and is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs between 150 and 155 pounds. The inside of her upper lip is pierced.

She was last seen wearing a cream sweatshirt with Mickey Mouse on it and gray sweatpants. She has fake tattoos on her arms, police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

