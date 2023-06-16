NAIOP discusses development in expanding airport corridor

PITTSBURGH — Airport area development, the Southern Beltway and Shell’s Monaca plant have created a growing definition of the airport corridor, according to the discussion at the NAIOP Pittsburgh June monthly meeting Thursday morning.

Chris Heck, CEO of the Pittsburgh Airport Area Chamber of Commerce, described how growth and changes have increased the scope of the corridor.

“It is not coming out of the Fort Pitt tunnels and ending at the airport, which in the 90′s, everyone thought was the airport corridor, all of these buildings off 376, no. Things have changed a lot. One of those underlying changes that is the catalyst of all this is energy. Natural gas, the Marcellus Shale, all those resources,” Heck said. “So if you look north to Beaver County, the northern part of the airport corridor begins at the Shell (plant). Come farther down and you’ll see that we’ve literally carved out a new corridor.”

Read the full story from our partners at Pittsburgh Business Times here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group