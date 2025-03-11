Najee Harris to sign with Chargers, report says

The Los Angeles Chargers are signing a Pittsburgh Steelers running back, according to a report.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that sources confirm Najee Harris has reached a one-year deal with the Chargers worth up to $9.25 million.

Harris became a free agent at the end of last season because the Steelers declined to pick up his 5th-year option last May.

Harris surpassed 1,000 yards of rushing each season he was with the Steelers. Last season he 263 carries for 1,043 yards, 26 receptions for 283 yards and six touchdowns.

The Steelers drafted Harris with the No. 24 pick in 2021.

Earlier on Monday, the Steelers tendered a contract to running back Jaylen Warren, who is scheduled to become a restricted free agent.

