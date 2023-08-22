Narduzzi has filled the Pitt roster with big, athletic linebackers

PITTSBURGH — SirVocea Dennis has only been gone for about nine months now, but he’s left a hole in the heart of the Pitt defense that isn’t easily replaced. His production and leadership are one thing, but his ability to play all three spots in the linebacking corps is another.

If you ask Pat Narduzzi, while Pitt doesn’t have a Dennis — right this second — in that regard, almost all of Pitt’s linebackers can play at least two spots right now.

“Our outside linebackers are interchangeable on the outside, and Shayne (Simon) can play inside and outside,” Narduzzi said before Friday’s practice. “And so can Brandon George. The guys in the box can play those two spots. The guys on the outside can play field and boundary.”

