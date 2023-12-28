National Aviary hosts ‘Holiday Late Night’ events this week

PITTSBURGH — Birds came out to greet visitors at the National Aviary’s Holiday Late Night event.

Guests got to see flamingos, red siskins and more as the aviary showcased its lights and entertainment.

A list of events is planned this week at the aviary.

“It’s neat to be able to see the birds at night and to see what they’re up to, the owls are awake hooting, the eagles are watching the people, the flamingos are playing in the water. It’s just a very cool atmosphere,” Director of Animal Programs and Experiences Cathy Schlott said.

Late nights continue Thursday and Friday from 5 to 8 p.m.

Thursday, guests can decorate their own gingerbread house.

Click here if you're interested in attending.

