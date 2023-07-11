Local

National basketball analyst Jon Rothstein ranks Pitt 9th in early ACC power rankings

By George Michalowski - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Basketball FILE PHOTO: A basketball swishes through the net after a score by Pittsburgh against Virginia Tech during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 83-72. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) (Keith Srakocic/AP)

PITTSBURGH — National basketball analyst Jon Rothstein recently released his latest preseason power rankings, this time ranking the ACC and its teams.

Rothstein included Pitt at No. 9 in the league out of the Atlantic Coast Conference’s 15 teams. Pitt’s Blake Hinson made the cut for Rothstein’s predicted Preseason All-ACC First Team. Both Jaland Lowe and Dior Johnson made his 10 Impact ACC Freshman list as well.

Pitt made it to the NCAA Tournament last season, winning a First Four and a Round of 64 game along the way. The Panthers finished 24-12 (14-6 ACC) for the program’s best finish since 2015-16, the last season of Jamie Dixon’s tenure at Pitt. Pitt head coach Jeff Capel took home ACC Coach of the Year honors after leading the Panthers to their first winning season in his five-year tenure.

