National Drug Takeback Day scheduled

PITTSBURGH — National Drug Takeback Day is Saturday, April 27.
This is a free event for people to properly dispose of old medications safely and anonymously.
Drop-off boxes will be placed at the following locations:
- Pittsburgh police headquarters - 1203 Western Ave
- Zone 1 - 1501 Brighton Rd
- Zone 2 - 2000 Centre Ave
- Zone 3 - 830 E Warrington Ave
- Zone 4 - 5858 Northumberland St
- Zone 5 - 1401 Washington Blvd
- Zone 6 - 312 S Main St.
