National Drug Takeback Day scheduled

PITTSBURGH — National Drug Takeback Day is Saturday, April 27.

This is a free event for people to properly dispose of old medications safely and anonymously.

Drop-off boxes will be placed at the following locations:

Pittsburgh police headquarters - 1203 Western Ave

Zone 1 - 1501 Brighton Rd

Zone 2 - 2000 Centre Ave

Zone 3 - 830 E Warrington Ave

Zone 4 - 5858 Northumberland St

Zone 5 - 1401 Washington Blvd

Zone 6 - 312 S Main St.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group