National Drug Takeback Day scheduled

PITTSBURGH — National Drug Takeback Day is Saturday, April 27.

This is a free event for people to properly dispose of old medications safely and anonymously.

Drop-off boxes will be placed at the following locations:

  • Pittsburgh police headquarters - 1203 Western Ave
  • Zone 1 - 1501 Brighton Rd
  • Zone 2 - 2000 Centre Ave
  • Zone 3 - 830 E Warrington Ave
  • Zone 4 - 5858 Northumberland St
  • Zone 5 - 1401 Washington Blvd
  • Zone 6 - 312 S Main St.

