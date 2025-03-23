National Kidney Foundation celebrates 75 years of work with celebration in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A celebration of the National Kidney Foundation was held in Pittsburgh Saturday.

The “2025 Kidney Gift of Life Honors” was held at the Pennsylvanian in Downtown Pittsburgh and paid tribute to the 75-year history of the foundation.

People from Western Pennsylvania and West Virginia who continue to advance kidney health were recognized.

Dr. Amit Tevar was a medical awardee for the night. He is a transplant surgeon for UPMC.

Channel 11 anchor Lisa Sylvester emceed the event.

Around 200 people attended.

