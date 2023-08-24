On National Poll Worker’s Day, Allegheny County seeking volunteers to work November elections

Wednesday was National Poll Worker’s Day. Here in Allegheny County, election officials are recruiting volunteers to work the November elections.

In order to work as a poll worker, you have to be a registered voter in Allegheny County, and you cannot be a public official holding office or running for office.

Allegheny County has 1,324 voting precincts.

About 6,600 poll workers are hired to work.

Those workers earn about $150 to $175 dollars for the day.

If you’re interested in helping people exercise their voting rights, you can find more information here.

