National Taco Day: Where you an get deals and freebies from around Pittsburgh

By WPXI.com News Staff

Condado Tacos

PITTSBURGH — It’s not Taco Tuesday — but it may be an excellent day to grab a couple for lunch. It’s National Taco Day and there are several local or national chain restaurants where you can score deals in celebration of the traditional Mexican food that comes in all kinds of varieties.

(Note: Not every restaurant in a chain may be honoring the deals, so be sure to check with local restaurants to confirm which deals are available before you go. Most offers are dine-in only and can’t be used with any other discount or coupons. Prices may vary with location.)

LOCAL RESTAURANTS AND REGIONAL CHAINS

Condado Tacos

Condado Tacos is taking a single day and turning it into a month-long celebration of tacos. With Condado Rewards, you can get a free taco on Wednesday, rewards on Tuesday orders, challenges to get money off your order and more.

Tocayo

It’s hard to choose just one taco when they all look so good. On National Taco Day, Tocayo is making that problem non-existent by offering Taco Bites — six fan favorite tacos on one plate.

Viva Los Tacos

If you’re a Birria fan, Viva Los Tacos has the deal for you. The restaurant is offering half-off Birria tacos all day Wednesday.

Emilianos Mexican Restuarant and Bar

You can get your fill at Emilianos as they’re offering Tacto Tuesday pricing on a Wednesday. A variety of tacos will be $8.99 when you dine in at one of their five Pittsburgh area locations.

Totopo Cocina & Cantina

Totopo is also offering a multi-taco deal on Wednesday. They’re offering a Taco Sampler with five specialty tacos.

NATIONAL CHAINS

  • On the Border: You can get a classic taco for $2, a bottled beer for $3, and a Southwest chicken taco or brisket taco for $4 at the restaurant on Wednesday.
  • Taco Bell: Taco Bell is bringing back its taco subscription. Customers can purchase the Taco Lover’s Pass for two days, Tuesday and Wednesday, for $10. Membership entitles you to one taco a day for 30 consecutive days. You can choose from the following: Crunchy Taco, Crunchy Taco Supreme, Soft Taco, Soft Taco Supreme, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Doritos Locos Tacos, Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme and a new variety, Breakfast Tacos, available starting Oct. 12.
  • Qdoba: Qdoba rewards members earn 2 times the points when making any purchase on Wednesday.


