Nearly $1.5M in funding will go toward demolitions across Allegheny County

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Nearly $1.5 million in funding will go toward 58 demolitions across Allegheny County.

County Executive Rich Fitzgerald made the announcement on Monday.

The grants, which average $60,963, were awarded with an emphasis on “unsound” structures in the county. The funds are part of the Act 152 program.

“The Act 152 funding has allowed us to help our municipalities across the county as they seek to clean up blight, develop properties, and make their communities better,” said Fitzgerald. “In its first three years, the Act 152 program has provided over $5.5 million in funding for demolitions, allowing municipalities to remove over 250 structures that were unsound. This investment in our boroughs, townships, and cities allows those local officials to begin moving forward on their own plans to revitalize their community.”

