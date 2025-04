GREENSBURG — Thousands of dollars of merchandise gone in a speedy snatch and grab.

Police say that in just seconds, three men took shirts and hoodies from a local store.

On Channel 11 at 4 p.m., reporter Christine D’Antonio goes through the surveillance video that captures the suspects running out of the store with their arms full of stolen goods.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group