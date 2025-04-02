Neighbors on edge after teens found with guns & drugs inside Pittsburgh apartment

PITTSBURGH — 11 Investigates has learned that teenagers were found in an apartment in a Pittsburgh neighborhood during a SWAT raid early Monday morning.

It was the second time in four days that SWAT responded to the same street in the city’s Manchester neighborhood.

“It was quite scary because I just seen police cars pulling up and putting on gear and pulling out rifles and stuff and they just took off down the street,” said Glenda Russell, who’s lived on North Franklin Street for a decade.

There were some anxious moments for neighbors on North Franklin Street in Manchester not once, but twice.

On Friday evening, Pittsburgh SWAT responded to North Franklin for the first time for a man barricaded inside a home.

He was eventually taken into custody on a domestic violence charge.

Then, just three days later, on Monday morning, SWAT was back on the same street but at a different apartment, searching for a man wanted for assault and strangulation. He had been on the run since February.

Pittsburgh Police had information that he was inside an apartment on North Franklin Street.

SWAT set off flash bangs in an effort to get him outside and then took him into custody.

But, police found multiple teenagers between the ages of 15 and 19 inside the apartment along with drugs and eight guns, including a rifle and pistols.

“Oh my, see, I did not hear too much about it. It was scary,” said Russell.

Neighbors said this area is normally pretty quiet.

The guns and teens were found in an apartment just down the street from Manchester Elementary School.

“These streets are just getting so bad, and you just have to be careful. You have to be very vigilant,” Russell said.

No charges have been filed yet in connection with the drugs and guns, but police tell Channel 11 the investigation is ongoing and they expect charges to be filed soon.

