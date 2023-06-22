Neighbors urge Latrobe Municipal Authority to notify them of water outages

LATROBE, Pa. — Under some bags in his garage, Steven Hanson has two big jugs of water in case of emergency.

“Probably should have more,” he said after showing them to Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek.

He filled the jugs up when the Latrobe Municipal Authority sent a water buffalo to his neighborhood, The Village of Whispering Knoll, on May 19.

A car crashed into a pole and knocked out the electricity to the water filtration plant which was already undergoing filter maintenance.

In turn, it knocked out running water in Whispering Knoll.

Hanson said many people who live in the neighborhood didn’t get any notifications about the loss of water, or the boil water advisory surrounding it.

“If you don’t know you’re supposed to boil water, and you find out later, it’s kind of concerning,” Hanson said.

The neighborhood would like to see the Latrobe Municipal Authority notify them when maintenance is going to interrupt water service.

Clara McElhaney, who lives next door to Hanson, said every time the electricity goes out in their neighborhood, they lose water.

It’s been happening since she moved in five years ago.

Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek asked her how it affects her everyday life.

“Puts it almost on a hold,” McElhaney said.

Channel 11 reached out to the Latrobe Municipal Authority. They declined to do an interview but said in a statement, “The Latrobe Municipal Authority is constantly evaluating ways to improve our operations and notifications capabilities and is taking the concerns of the Whispering Knoll community into consideration for potential procedural changes.”

“Well, I’d like them to be a little more sympathetic to begin with, and tell us what they’ll do and won’t do,” McElhaney said.

