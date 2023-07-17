Local

Net Health expands work with national wound care centers

Net Health office The offices at Net Health in Pittsburgh. (Pittsburgh Business Times)

Pittsburgh-based Net Health announced a new strategic agreement with a national wound care center.

Financial terms of the agreement between privately held Net Health and Healogics weren’t disclosed.

Under the agreement, Net Health’s Tissue Analytics digital system for clinical wound management will be available for health care providers at Healogics’ 630 wound care centers around the country. Healogics has about 350,000 patients seeking advanced wound care per year.

