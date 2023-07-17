Net Health expands work with national wound care centers

Pittsburgh-based Net Health announced a new strategic agreement with a national wound care center.

Financial terms of the agreement between privately held Net Health and Healogics weren’t disclosed.

Under the agreement, Net Health’s Tissue Analytics digital system for clinical wound management will be available for health care providers at Healogics’ 630 wound care centers around the country. Healogics has about 350,000 patients seeking advanced wound care per year.

