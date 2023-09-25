New after-school program caps off first week with celebration in South Side

PITTSBURGH — KidSMART Club capped off its first week with a pizza party and activities provided by Cupka’s Cafe 2 and South Side Kids.

KidSMART Club is a free after-school program offered by Pittsburgh’s Department of Parks and Recreation. The program is held across the city at various Rec Centers and offers extended childcare and programming for children.

Kids are encouraged to use their imagination and learn to create by using science, math, art, reading, engineering and recreation. Additionally, Rec Leaders work closely with the children on their homework and provide a walking bus pickup after school from Pittsburgh Public Schools Phillips Elementary.

To find out how to participate and when the next event is, follow @southsidekidspgh.

