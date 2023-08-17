Local

New ambulance in service to help response times in 2 Allegheny County communities

By WPXI.com News Staff

Ross TWP new ambulance

By WPXI.com News Staff

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Those living in Ohio Township and Northwest Ross Township should be able to get help faster, thanks to a new ambulance in service.

Ross West View EMSA has added a fourth crew that specifically is trying to reduce response times in those two areas. The crew went into service last Sunday.

Currently, the ambulance is based out of Camp Horne Road and Mount Nebo Point, until a more permanent location is determined.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Plum House Explosion: What we’ve learned about the 6 victims, the legacies left behind
  • Plum House Explosion: Victim who survived initial blast made phone call for help
  • 2 dead, multiple people injured along same Butler County road in 2 crashes hours apart
  • VIDEO: 2022 killing of toddler near PPG Place connected to Brighton Heights funeral shooting
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read