New ambulance in service to help response times in 2 Allegheny County communities

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Those living in Ohio Township and Northwest Ross Township should be able to get help faster, thanks to a new ambulance in service.

Ross West View EMSA has added a fourth crew that specifically is trying to reduce response times in those two areas. The crew went into service last Sunday.

Currently, the ambulance is based out of Camp Horne Road and Mount Nebo Point, until a more permanent location is determined.

