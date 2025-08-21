New apartment-style classroom to teach North Allegheny students independent living skills

A new apartment-style classroom awaits students at North Allegheny Senior High School.

“It is really going to be, we hope, an opportunity to experience every facet of independent living,” said Dr. Carrie Frohnapfel, Supervisor of Special Education and Gifted Education.

Inside the new apartment-style classroom, there is a brand-new kitchen with appliances, a kitchen table, a bed and a sofa. All students will learn independent living skills, like cooking, cleaning, food safety and buying groceries.

It was all made possible by a donation from a family that wishes to be anonymous.

“It’s really been a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to have dedicated funding that was gifted to us for this purpose to build up this space,” said Frohnapfel.

Frohnapfel says she hopes these lessons can make a big impact on North Allegheny students.

“I hope that what they get out of it is another opportunity to practice those skills of independent living so that when they’re done, when they get into the world, those little things don’t overwhelm them,” said Frohnapfel.

Frohnapfel says the donation covered not only the costs of preparing the classroom, but sustaining it for years to come.

