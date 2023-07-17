New bakery coming to former Spork Pit on Penn Avenue in Garfield

PITTSBURGH — A new bakery is set to replace the closed restaurant Spork Pit in a central location on Garfield’s Penn Avenue business district.

Third Space Bakery recently announced on its Facebook page that it has signed a lease to establish a new bakery at 5349 Penn Ave.

“Now, the fun begins,” reads the announcement:

The bakery describes itself as a “worker-owned, community-focused bakery and teaching space.”

