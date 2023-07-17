Local

New bakery coming to former Spork Pit on Penn Avenue in Garfield

Spork Pit Exterior of Spork Pit when the restaurant first opened. Now, the space is set to become the Third Space Bakery. (Tim Schooley)

PITTSBURGH — A new bakery is set to replace the closed restaurant Spork Pit in a central location on Garfield’s Penn Avenue business district.

Third Space Bakery recently announced on its Facebook page that it has signed a lease to establish a new bakery at 5349 Penn Ave.

“Now, the fun begins,” reads the announcement:

The bakery describes itself as a “worker-owned, community-focused bakery and teaching space.”

Read more at Pittsburgh Business Times.

