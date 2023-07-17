New bakery coming to former Spork Pit on Penn Avenue in Garfield

PITTSBURGH — A new bakery is set to replace the closed restaurant Spork Pit in a central location on Garfield’s Penn Avenue business district.
Third Space Bakery recently announced on its Facebook page that it has signed a lease to establish a new bakery at 5349 Penn Ave.
“Now, the fun begins,” reads the announcement:
The bakery describes itself as a “worker-owned, community-focused bakery and teaching space.”
Read more at Pittsburgh Business Times.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
©2023 Cox Media Group